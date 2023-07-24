The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of
Southern Indiana
Northern Kentucky
Southwest Ohio
* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until
1000 PM EDT.
* Primary threats include...
Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will increase in coverage this afternoon in
a moist and very unstable air mass. The strongest cells will pose a
risk of damaging wind gusts and hail through the afternoon and early
evening.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 75
statute miles north and south of a line from 45 miles south
southwest of Bloomington IN to 30 miles east of Columbus OH. For a
complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
tornadoes.
Reach meteorologist Rick DeLuca at RDeluca@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.