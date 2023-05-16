A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area in Kentucky until 8PM for the possibility of strong storms rolling through the area this afternoon and evening.

severe watch.png

Here's more from the SPC on the Watch...

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Central and Eastern Kentucky
     Northern Tennessee
     Western Virginia
     Southern West Virginia

   * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 1230 PM until
     800 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Bowing lines of convection will spread east across the
   watch area through early evening. Damaging gusts will be the primary
   hazard with this activity. The most intense cells may produce hail,
   and a brief spin-up tornado or two also will be possible.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 120
   statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles north of Jackson
   KY to 60 miles south southwest of London KY. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

Reach meteorologist Bryce Jones at BJones@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.