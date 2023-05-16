A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area in Kentucky until 8PM for the possibility of strong storms rolling through the area this afternoon and evening.
Here's more from the SPC on the Watch...
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and Eastern Kentucky Northern Tennessee Western Virginia Southern West Virginia * Effective this Tuesday afternoon and evening from 1230 PM until 800 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Bowing lines of convection will spread east across the watch area through early evening. Damaging gusts will be the primary hazard with this activity. The most intense cells may produce hail, and a brief spin-up tornado or two also will be possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 120 statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles north of Jackson KY to 60 miles south southwest of London KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).