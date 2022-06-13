A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area through 10 PM.

* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until
     1000 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...A very moist and extremely unstable air mass exists across
   the region, which will support the potential for intense storm
   development. Storms will likely continue to develop initially this
   afternoon across eastern Illinois into central/northern Indiana, but
   eventually also across southeast Indiana and west/southwest Ohio and
   possibly northern Kentucky. Damaging winds and hail are the primary
   hazards.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95
   statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles north northeast
   of Lafayette IN to 50 miles south southwest of Cincinnati OH. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

We mentioned the conditional threat of strong storms earlier today for part of our area, and now these communities are included under the watch:

severe watch.png 
 PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.