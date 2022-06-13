A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area through 10 PM.
* Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 220 PM until 1000 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...A very moist and extremely unstable air mass exists across the region, which will support the potential for intense storm development. Storms will likely continue to develop initially this afternoon across eastern Illinois into central/northern Indiana, but eventually also across southeast Indiana and west/southwest Ohio and possibly northern Kentucky. Damaging winds and hail are the primary hazards. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 95 statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles north northeast of Lafayette IN to 50 miles south southwest of Cincinnati OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).
We mentioned the conditional threat of strong storms earlier today for part of our area, and now these communities are included under the watch:
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.