A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of our area. Here's the info:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern Indiana Western and Central Kentucky * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 405 PM until 1000 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms continues to move eastward across western Kentucky into more of central Kentucky and southern Indiana. A few stronger winds gusts are possible with this line as it moves eastward over the next few hours. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles southeast of Bowling Green KY to 30 miles north northwest of Louisville KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.