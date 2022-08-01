A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area for storms rolling in this evening and overnight tonight through 11PM tonight. 

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southeast Illinois
     Southern Indiana
     Northern Kentucky

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 340 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75
       mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms should develop along a
   west/east-oriented confluence zone and grow upscale into a cluster
   with embedded supercells.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

