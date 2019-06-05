The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for three of WDRB Counties: Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings in southern Indiana until 9 pm. This does not include Louisville. We will let you know if this watch is extended to include more of the viewing area.
Below is more detailed information about the watch.
The NW portion of our viewing area has an elevated risk of severe weather for this evening. The hatched area is known as an ''enhanced risk'' of severe weather. The rest of Kentuckiana is under a "slight risk" for severe weather. We will be watching for damaging straight line winds up to 70 mph, isolated large hail up to 2'' in diameter, frequent lightning, heavy rain. A rogue tornado is also possible.
Thunderstorms are expected to intensify along a weak cold front, spreading southeastward across the watch area. Scattered severe storms are expected, with damaging winds and hail possible.
Storms are most likely after 5 pm and this is a time to be weather aware. They will continue to progress south through this evening. It is likely the line will weaken with time, but many of us will still likely see strong to severe storms. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage for this evening.
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.