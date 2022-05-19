The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of our WDRB area except Carroll county until 8 PM.

Strong storms in our area tonight will be able to produce strong wind gusts, large hail, torrential rain, thunder and lightning, and isolated tornadoes. A Watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop with these threats, and we have already seen severe storms in our area this afternoon. The post below has more information on the timing and threats: