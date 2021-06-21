A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our area Monday afternoon as strong storms will continue to produce damaging wind gusts, small hail, and heavy rain.
Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and Eastern Kentucky Middle Tennessee * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 1250 PM until 800 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms have developed across parts of KY/TN. The strongest cells will pose an occasional risk of damaging wind gusts and perhaps hail through the afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 25 miles south southwest of Clarksville TN to 45 miles east northeast of Jackson KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU1). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes