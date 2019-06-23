A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our WDRB area until 9 PM EDT.
Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch:
* Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 205 PM until 800 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will move rapidly northeast across the watch area this afternoon with a risk for damaging winds and isolated reports of large hail. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north of Indianapolis IN to 55 miles south of Bloomington IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.