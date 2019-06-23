A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for part of our WDRB area until 9 PM EDT.

1.jpg

Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch:

   * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 205 PM until
     800 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms will move rapidly northeast across the watch
   area this afternoon with a risk for damaging winds and isolated
   reports of large hail.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50
   statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles north of
   Indianapolis IN to 55 miles south of Bloomington IN. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

Tags