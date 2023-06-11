The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of our area until 10 PM Central (11 PM Eastern). The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail in storms through this evening. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are a lower threat. 

Below is the text issued by the SPC with this Watch: 

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Southern  and central Kentucky
     Middle Tennessee

   * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until
     1000 PM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to form this
   afternoon along and just southeast of a cold front, and the storms
   will spread eastward/southeastward through late evening.  Damaging
   winds of 60-70 mph will be the main concern, though isolated large
   hail to 1.5 inches in diameter and an isolated tornado or two may
   also occur.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70
   statute miles north and south of a line from 85 miles east of
   Bowling Green KY to 55 miles southwest of Clarksville TN. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

