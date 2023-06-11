The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of our area until 10 PM Central (11 PM Eastern). The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail in storms through this evening. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are a lower threat.
Below is the text issued by the SPC with this Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Southern and central Kentucky Middle Tennessee * Effective this Sunday afternoon and evening from 225 PM until 1000 PM CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are expected to form this afternoon along and just southeast of a cold front, and the storms will spread eastward/southeastward through late evening. Damaging winds of 60-70 mph will be the main concern, though isolated large hail to 1.5 inches in diameter and an isolated tornado or two may also occur. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 70 statute miles north and south of a line from 85 miles east of Bowling Green KY to 55 miles southwest of Clarksville TN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.