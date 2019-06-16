A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for nearly all our WDRB communities until 11 PM. Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail, and an isolated tornado are possible this afternoon and evening.
Below is the text from the Storm Prediction Center:
* Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Multiple sub-regional corridors of thunderstorms will continue to intensify across a broad portion of the lower/middle Ohio River Valley. The most organized storms, potentially including a few supercells, are expected in areas generally near and north of the Ohio River including southern portions of Illinois/Indiana/Ohio and northern Kentucky. This could include a hail and low tornado risk, with locally damaging winds expected to the most common impact across the broad region. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles west of Cape Girardeau MO to 95 miles east southeast of Cincinnati OH. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).