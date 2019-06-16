A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for nearly all our WDRB communities until 11 PM.  Strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts and hail, and an isolated tornado are possible this afternoon and evening. 

1.jpg

Below is the text from the Storm Prediction Center:

* Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
     A tornado or two possible

   SUMMARY...Multiple sub-regional corridors of thunderstorms will
   continue to intensify across a broad portion of the lower/middle
   Ohio River Valley. The most organized storms, potentially including
   a few supercells, are expected in areas generally near and north of
   the Ohio River including southern portions of Illinois/Indiana/Ohio
   and northern Kentucky. This could include a hail and low tornado
   risk, with locally damaging winds expected to the most common impact
   across the broad region.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60
   statute miles north and south of a line from 40 miles west of Cape
   Girardeau MO to 95 miles east southeast of Cincinnati OH. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU8).

Tags