The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that includes a few of our southern counties until 9 PM Central (10 PM Eastern).
Grayson, Hart, and Green counties are included in the Watch where storms may become stronger this evening. Tune into WDRB News tonight to watch Marc and Rick track these storms for you and show you where the strongest are developing. Below is the text the Storm Prediction Center issued with this Watch:
Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to continue to develop and intensify during the afternoon and persist into the evening. A few supercells and line segments will be capable of mainly a risk for damaging gusts and large hail.