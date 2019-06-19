A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our southern communities until 2 AM. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible in these areas tonight.

AdvanceTrak%203.png

Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center:

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Central and eastern Kentucky
     Middle to northeastern Tennessee

   * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 630 PM
     until 200 AM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Clusters and a band of thunderstorms initially over severe
   thunderstorm watch 400 should move into this watch area, continuing
   the threat for sporadic damaging to severe gusts and isolated large
   hail through the evening hours.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80
   statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west of
   Bowling Green KY to 35 miles northeast of London KY. For a complete
   depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update
   (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.

Tags