A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our southern communities until 2 AM. Strong to severe thunderstorms remain possible in these areas tonight.
Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Central and eastern Kentucky Middle to northeastern Tennessee * Effective this Wednesday night and Thursday morning from 630 PM until 200 AM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Clusters and a band of thunderstorms initially over severe thunderstorm watch 400 should move into this watch area, continuing the threat for sporadic damaging to severe gusts and isolated large hail through the evening hours. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 80 statute miles north and south of a line from 30 miles west of Bowling Green KY to 35 miles northeast of London KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.