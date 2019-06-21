A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for a portion of our viewing area until 11 pm EDT and DOES NOT include Louisville. It is essentially along and south of I-64 and west of I-65.
Below is an image of the counties included in the watch as well as detailed information from The National Weather Service.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH INFORMATION
Primary threats...Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
SUMMARY...Multiple lines of intense thunderstorms will track southeastward across the watch area this afternoon and evening, posing a risk of damaging wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
Stay tuned for the latest information. There is a line of strong to severe storms just to the NW of our viewing area and will be pushing through Kentuckiana over the next several hours. Marc, Rick, and I are here and will be keeping you informed for the rest of the day.
Be sure to watch the news this evening with Marc and Rick on WDRB because storms will be rolling through the area at that time. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary. The links to my social media pages are at the top and bottom of this page.