A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of our viewing area until 5 pm EST and includes Louisville.
Below is an image of the counties included in both watches as well as detailed information from The National Weather Service.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH INFORMATION
Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible and A tornado or two possible.
A fast-moving line of thunderstorms will pose a risk of gusty/damaging winds through the day as it tracks across the watch area. An isolated/brief tornado or two is also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.
Stay tuned for the latest information. Storms are moving through the area now. Hannah and I will be here through the day and watching the radar and will post updates as needed.If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary.