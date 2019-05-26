A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for a portion of our viewing area until 9 pm EDT and includes Louisville. Below is an image of the counties included in the watch from The National Weather Service.
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH INFORMATION:
* Primary threats include...Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible
SUMMARY...Scattered thunderstorms are developing in a zone from western Kentucky/southern Indiana eastward along the Ohio River to West Virginia. The storm environment will support a mix of multicell clusters and supercells, with the primary threats of damaging winds and large hail through this evening. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles north and south of a line from 65 miles west of Louisville KY to 80 miles east southeast of Parkersburg WV.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes. Remember the difference between a watch and a warning. This is the time to make your plan. You may not be at home today. Be sure you can find some shelter if a strong or severe storm impacts your outdoor plans.
Stay tuned for the latest information. Storms have already started to fire off and are becoming strong in our western counties. This happened fast. A few showers to the east of I-65 are also starting to develop as well. They will likely get rowdy quickly, too. Hannah and I will be watching the radar and keep you posted about the conditions for the rest of the day. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages and the WDRB Weather App. Both are great resources on a day like today when you are on the go. The links to my social media pages are below.