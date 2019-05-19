A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Indiana and includes Jackson, Jennings, and Lawrence counties. The watch continues until 10 PM. Through that time frame strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with damaging wind gusts and hail.
Below is part of the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with this Watch:
Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...A line of thunderstorms will track eastward across the watch area this afternoon and early evening, posing a risk of locally damaging wind gusts and hail. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.