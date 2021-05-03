The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of A small part of east central Illinois A small aprt of southwest Indiana * Effective this Monday night from 755 PM until Midnight CDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2 inches in diameter possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible A tornado or two possible
SUMMARY...Clusters of severe storms in Illinois, with embedded supercell structures, could persist for a few more hours while moving east-southeastward into southwest Indiana. The strongest storms will continue to pose a threat for large hail/damaging winds, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out through about 10-11 pm EDT. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 60 statute miles east and west of a line from 5 miles north of Terre Haute IN to 50 miles east of Salem IL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.