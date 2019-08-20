A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for many of our counties until 9 PM Eastern. A line of storms producing wind gusts up to 65 mph is moving toward us. The line will become less organized as it moves south.
Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with the Watch:
The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1 inch in diameter possible SUMMARY...A squall line will continue to move east-southeastward across Indiana through the afternoon, with an accompanying threat for damaging winds. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 45 statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles northwest of Muncie IN to 25 miles south of Bloomington IN. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU3). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.