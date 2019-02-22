Flash Flood Watch begins tonight and runs through overnight Saturday for Kentucky
Two day rain totals end up in the 1" - 3" range. **Most places should be closer to 1" - 2"**
The Ohio River in Louisville will near flood stage on Sunday. It should remain near flood stage a few days after as well. At this time flooding along the riverbanks doesn't appear quite as bad as last week.
Radar simulations below show areas of rain developing tomorrow. While locally heavy rain will occur from time to time we should have some breaks when it isn't raining.
The threat for strong/severe storms increases Saturday evening. (See image below)
Severe weather is possible for our region. Severe weather is most likely in southern Kentucky and Tennessee. Instability looks to be a bit higher in those south locations.
Even minimal instability is sufficient for a few severe storms which I do expect. The power of of the developing wind field surrounding this low pressure will lead to wind advisory criteria Saturday night & Sunday. Gusty downpours with winds near 45mph are likely as the cold front crosses Saturday evening.
The primary severe weather hazard comes in the form of damaging straight-line wind. A few brief tornado warnings are possible.
Make sure to follow the weather team today and tomorrow for details on this complex forecast. Katie & Hannah will be the go to source tomorrow for the most up to date weekend specifics -Jude Redfield-