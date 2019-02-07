Such a radical temperature change upon us and it helps fuel the chance for severe storms this afternoon.
We are expecting a record high around 70 to be followed by a drop to near freezing by midnight. This temperature change alone brings active storms along the cold front. Throw in a strong wind dynamic and we're looking at the likelihood for winds gusting to near 50mph. A few storms will most likely turn severe with the threat of wind gusts near 60mph.
The primary threat is certainly straight-line wind , but a brief tornado can't be ruled out.
The images below show the simulated radar for the afternoon. The time severe storms would be most likely exists between 2pm-7pm.
We should be in the clear of severe weather after 8pm. Don't be caught off guard by the massive temperature drop. When the cold front passes expect a 20 degree drop in one hour.
Friday morning begins with wind chill readings around 10.
Make sure to keep up with Katie, Marc & Rick this afternoon. Parts of the area will most likely see a severe t-storm warning. -Jude-