The Storm Prediction Center has increased our risk level for severe weather on Thursday. Now many of our southern and central communities are in a Slight risk of severe storms, which is level two out of five.
CAPE (storm energy) will be high again, but Thursday is different because there will be a warm front positioned near our southern communities. That warm front will provide an additional spark for storms that we didn't have Wednesday.
Shear is not overly impressive much like it was Wednesday, but there is enough here to spin some storms if they get strong enough. Like the storm chance Wednesday, in our weather team discussions, we keep saying "this is a conditional severe chance with some 'up' potential" meaning this is not a guarantee of severe weather, but if storms get that strong, they could really pack a punch.