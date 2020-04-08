The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather for all of our area for today through tonight. An enhanced risk is a level 3 out of 5 and is an area where numerous severe storms are possible and they are typically more persistent, widespread and a few can be intense.
The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, large hail, frequent lightning, brief heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.
A line of showers and storms will develop to our NW this afternoon and it will surge SE by this evening/tonight bringing the possibility of strong to severe storms to the entire viewing area. As the cold front slides through, temperatures will dramatically fall by tomorrow morning.
Today we will see warm temperatures in the low 80s. It will also be more humid with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. Heat and humidity are fuel for storm development and we have plenty today! CAPE values will be decreasing this evening, but still supportive of strong to severe storms. CAPE levels will be around 1500 J/kg as the line approaches. We also have sufficient wind shear today as well.
A few isolated showers and storms (some of which could become strong to severe) are possible this afternoon. However, most of us will remain dry with the main event holding off until this evening. Storms look to arrive after 7 pm and the line will quickly move through Kentuckiana and exit our SE communities around 2-4 am
From this afternoon's high temperatures in the low 80s to Friday morning's low temperature - we are expecting over a 40 degree temp drop! it will be so chilly that areas of frost may be possible.