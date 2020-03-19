SEVERE THREAT
The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Enhanced Risk" for severe weather for about half of our viewing area. This is mainly in southern Indiana and covers today through tomorrow morning. The greatest threat for severe storms is in our NW communities in southern Indiana to west central Kentucky. This is a level 3 out of 5.
A "Slight Risk" of severe weather continues farther to the south and east near the parkways. This is a level 2 out of 5.
MAIN THREATS:
All modes of severe weather will be possible. This includes damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, hail, tornadoes, and heavy rain leading to flashing flooding. There could be a mixture of supercells and bowing segments before a line forms along a cold front. Once the cold front slides through, showers and storms will come to an end.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. It is in effect from 8 pm this evening through Friday morning at 8 am.
Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are expected across the watch area through Friday morning. Areas that receive multiple rounds of storms likely would get more rainfall and the higher rainfall rates could lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
TIMING:
We will continue to have on and off storms today, tonight and into tomorrow morning. Some will likely be strong or severe. There will be three main waves of storms. The current round of showers (that has been on-going since this morning), an evening round (4 pm - 9 pm) and finally an overnight round. Showers and storms will come to an end early tomorrow morning. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about these next rounds of storms.
The whole WDRB will be watching the storms (both at the station and at home). We still have your back! I am working on another blog with additional information and it will be posted soon. We will be keeping you informed for the rest of the day. Be sure to watch the news this evening with Marc on WDRB for the latest information. Have a way to get warnings before you go to sleep. If and when storms go severe, we will be updating all of our social media pages, and cut into programming if necessary.