Friday, August 7th is a day Sarah Ribardi will never forget. She stepped outside her home in Morgan City, Louisiana around 7:45 pm triggering her doorbell camera to record. Seconds later, lightning struck her neighbor’s tree sending debris flying through the air. Thankfully reports say she is just fine, but hopefully this can serve as a lesson for all of us to stay inside during thunderstorms...
WATCH: Video submitted by Sarah Ribardi shows lightning striking a tree next to her home Friday night in Morgan City. https://t.co/g0Tr5flbcS pic.twitter.com/HtyPogvaE3— KATC TV3 (@KATCTV3) August 8, 2020
Lightning is one of the most erratic and unpredictable characteristics of a thunderstorm. Because of this, no one can guarantee an individual or group absolute protection from lightning. However, knowing and following proven lightning safety guidelines can greatly reduce the risk of injury or death.
Most lightning victims are not struck during the worst of a thunderstorm but rather before or after the storm reaches its greatest intensity. This is because many people are unaware that lightning can strike as far as 25 miles away from its parent thunderstorm, much farther out from the area of rainfall within the storm!
Therefore, if you can hear thunder, you are within striking distance. Seek safe shelter immediately. Remember this lightning safety rule: WHEN THUNDER ROARS, GO INDOORS...and stay there until 30 minutes after the last clap of thunder. Do not wait for the rain to start before you decide to seek shelter, and do not leave shelter just because the rain has ended.