I think many can agree that 2020 has not been great, but don't mention it out loud! Case in point...check out what happened to this Massachusetts couple. They were tying the knot in front of family and friends during a cloudy, rainy day and this happened when the groom made a joke about 2020 not being the best year during his vows...
Lightening strikes when groom says “2020 has not been the best year” 😳 pic.twitter.com/1U1UMQvf4K— Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 27, 2020
Yikes!! The couple had already postponed their wedding and they didn’t let the ominous display ruin their big day. They said it poured and poured, but they took it as a good sign they didn’t get electrocuted.
Reminder: WHEN THUNDER ROARS GET INDOORS! If you are planning an outdoor wedding, be sure to have a safe option for you and your guests in the event of stormy weather. Here are some lightning safety tips…