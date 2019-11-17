A weak cold front is approaching us from the west. As it does it will continue to weaken but could bring us a few sprinkles first.
For us to see any rain, we need to moisten the atmosphere a bit more. Sunday night dewpoints were in the upper 20s. With temperatures in the upper 40s, we are not close to saturation. Even at their maximum Monday afternoon dewpoints only climb to the middle 30s with a high temperature in the middle 40s.
We can get rain from that, but it will be tough. Most of it will evaporate before reaching the ground. Only a few sprinkles show up on any given model which looks fairly likely.
That front moves past us Monday, but a separate system will try to bring us a few more showers Tuesday. A warm front should stay just north and east of us Tuesday morning, but it could bring a few showers this far south.
Even so rain totals will be paltry. If you see any rain from this, it will be less than a tenth of an inch. Because these showers will be so incredibly spotty, many of you will not see measurable rain, but you will all see gray skies for the next couple of days.