As we gear up for weekend events, rain chance are low but not zero. Let's look at what's going on in the atmosphere to help you plan around the weather as best as possible.
All the heavy rain Wednesday came from this cold front that is moving away from us. Normally when a cold front sweeps through our area, it helps clear out the heat and humidity. That is not the case with this one. It kinda lifted out of our area as it moved away and is dissipating a little bit. That means it didn't really help drop our temperatures much, and it really didn't help get rid of any of the humidity.
Until a weather system comes through that does wipe the slate clean, we will stay warm and humid. An upper-level low pressure center will approach our area in the next few days. Combined with the heat and humidity, that is likely to create a few showers or weak storms. They will be widely scattered, meaning it's possible any of you might see the rain, but not everyone will. The chance is low, but it's equally as likely for anyone in our area. Don't cancel any plans because you're afraid of too much rain; this will not be an all-day rain. Just keep an eye on radar if you plan to be outside this weekend.
That "wipe the slate clean" system will be here by the middle of next week. This next cold front looks stronger already. It will bring us rain and storms before it drops both your temperatures and humidity pretty significantly!