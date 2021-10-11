High clouds already over the area have blanketed out some sunshine heading into the afternoon hours across our area. It's another warm and sticky one with winds rushing out of the South 10-15mph and gusting to 25mph. However, rain and storms, some of which could be strong on the way for late this afternoon and into this evening.
A low pressure centered to our West will be moving Northeast through the day today, bringing in warm, moist air from the South before the attached cold front arrives in our area tonight.
Much of the afternoon is dry, but more thicker clouds begin to rush into the area by mid and late afternoon ahead of the front.
By the time we get to dinner time and around late-afternoon, a few showers and storms will begin to pop-up ahead of the front across the area, and could bring heavy rain and gusty winds along with them. You'll notice the heavier rain and the stronger storms are West of our area, as this will hold true into the evening tonight.
Near and after sunset, stronger storms are possible for our communities mainly West of I-65 and in Southern Indiana. The further West you are of I-65, the greater chance you have of seeing a strong to severe storm due to the front weakening as it approaches Louisville.
The storms continue to weaken as they get to Louisville and communities East of I-65, but heavy rain and a few gusty winds are still possible as the line of showers pushes through into the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Severe Risk Area
The Storm Prediction Center has shifted the Slight risk for severe storms now out of our viewing area and further to the West just a tad. However, our far Western communities still remain close to that highlighted area.
That being said, the greatest opportunity of seeing a severe storm will be for our far Western communities, while a couple storms could try and last further to the East.
For a thunderstorm, especially a strong one, to happen you need multiple ingredients. There are 3 that are the most important, these are sufficient wind shear (wind energy), instability (CAPE or storm energy), and moisture.
So, let's look at what ingredients are available in our area as this line of storms approaches later today.
1. Wind shear
When looking at the higher levels in the atmosphere above the surface, we need enough wind shear, or wind energy to help tilt the tops of storms to help sustain the updrafts going into them to help them live longer and get stronger. We typically want to see values of 40mph or greater. In this case, we do have plenty of wind energy associated with this setup, hence why strong gusty winds will be the main threat.
2. Instability
Storms need instability to help them gain strength as well and for air to rise vertically to form thunderstorms. We need sufficient instability, otherwise known as CAPE in valued numbers, to help bring in rising air quickly into thunderstorms. We usually get a lot of instability when it's a hot sunny day and air rises more quickly. We typically would want to see values greater than 1,000 to be enough to help sustain these storms. As you can tell, we are lacking big time when it comes to instability. A big reason for this is because of the time when the front is arriving, when temperatures are dropping and the sun is going down. You can tell that there is slightly higher instability further West of our area and into Illinois, where the greatest severe threat is.
3. Moisture
Obviously if you're going to have thunderstorms you need moisture. We can easily see how much moisture is in our area by looking at dewpoint temperatures, which is a measurement of how much moisture is in the air. Stronger storms are more likely when dewpoints are higher than 55, and even better if above 65. When we look at our dewpoints in our area, you can tell there is plenty of available moisture.
What is helping us to have so much moisture is the fact that moisture is being advected into our area with strong Southerly winds, bringing in that moisture from the Gulf Of Mexico.
So we have some ingredients for some strong storms, especially West of our area tonight, but these will be weakening as we lose daytime heating and as the line of storms pushes through our area tonight.