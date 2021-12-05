We have a solid chance for some widespread and at some times heavy rain to move through overnight tonight. Let's talk about it...
A low pressure will be moving a warm front Northward through our area, allowing temperatures to surge behind the front and bring in more of that warmth and some moisture along with it, setting up for an atmosphere ready for some showers and storms.
The cold front on the back side of the low pressure will be sliding into the area overnight tonight and into the early morning of Monday. This is going to bring a widespread rain chance to the area.
Timing
The warm front lifts through the area late this morning and into the early afternoon. After that temperatures rise quickly into the mid 60s for highs in Louisville and low 60s outside the city.
Between the warm front and cold front, also known as the "Warm sector" scattered showers will begin to move in during the late afternoon around dinner time and especially increase in number after sunset.
The heaviest rain arrives along the cold front overnight tonight and into the early morning hours of Monday.
Along with this line comes heavy rain as mentioned, gusty winds, and potentially some thunder along with it. This isn't a big severe weather threat, but a rogue severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out heading into tonight.
In fact the Storm Prediction Center has the Southwestern portion of our area under their Slight risk for severe storms, mainly because of the wind. If some areas see some clearing of cloud cover this afternoon, that could help a couple storms get stronger too.
The good news is that this will be moving out pretty quickly on Monday as most models have us completely dry by late morning.
Rain Totals
Most models have a general consensus of around 1.5" of rain at most, but with how strong of a cold front this is, it wouldn't surprise me if some locations saw 2" of rain or so. Generally, 1-2" across the board is very likely when all said and done.
Keep in mind that wind gusts will be pretty strong this afternoon and along the front overnight with wind gusts 30mph or sometimes a little stronger are possible.