What a beautiful day today has turned out to be. Temperatures climbing into the mid 80s, with low dewpoints and dry air in place, not allowing it to feel muggy whatsoever.
You'll notice though that there is a lot more moisture in the air to our Southwest. That's where our next storm system moves in from for our Wednesday.
By tomorrow morning, cloud cover has increased and we start off the morning commute with a few light showers across the area, but most remain dry for the early morning hours.
As we head into the mid to late morning and into the early afternoon, storms begin to approach the area. Some of these storms along this main line will pack a bit of a punch coming with gusty winds and heavy rainfall.
What will help our severe threat is the fact that the first main line looks to be arrive earlier on in the day. What this does is that it really limits our CAPE, or storm energy, that will be available. You'll notice at this time range, we don't have much CAPE whatsoever around our area.
Some model data has a brief dry period where temperatures will begin to climb again through the mid-afternoon, where we then have another line of storms possible for part of the area. If this line holds on and doesn't die off because of the original line of storms in front of it, a few of these storms could get on the stronger end.
This is mainly due to the fact that will a little more heating, our CAPE values climb by this time of the day.
We will have a decent amount of wind energy as well about a mile above our heads, which is needed to help tilt storms to they can maintain their updrafts and downdrafts and keep their strength going.
The trick behind that afternoon line actually happening or not will depend on the initial line of storms earlier in the day. That initial line will likely take even more energy out of the atmosphere and won't leave a lot of time for the atmosphere to recover for the next line of storms moving through, unless a certain location didn't receive rain from the first line of storms. Whatever locations don't see the initial wave during the morning, will have a higher likelihood of seeing a few stronger storms later in the day.
Most areas will stay around 0.25" of rain or so, but those that get caught under a couple heavier downpours could see upwards of 0.50" of rain by Thursday.