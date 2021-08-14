A "sort of" cold front will pass through our area tonight, which brings you lower humidity and lower temps this weekend! But that front also gets hung up in our communities, so it brings you rain chances over the weekend. That front provides a forcing mechanism where storms can fire, but as we saw yesterday, that doesn't always guarantee storms in your neighborhood.
As we look toward the rest of the day today, this "front" is slowly moving through and as previously mentioned, it is helping to fire showers and storms this afternoon.
By mid to late afternoon, showers and storms fire up because of the front. Notice how most of the showers and storms stay South of I-64. That being said, Louisville is still on the table for a few scattered storms late this afternoon and into the early evening.
The reason behind this is because there will still be some instability, or fuel, for thunderstorms South of the Ohio River, including Louisville.
This isn't an all day type of rain and it isn't going to be a complete washout either.
Heading into Sunday, the front rises slightly back off to the North, bringing in another chance for some scattered showers and storms on Sunday.
These won't be huge rainmakers, but we could still use some rain so it will still be good for yards and other plants.
The good news is that if you are wanting more rain, this week has a rain chance every single day, around 40-50%, so it's likely you'll see rain at some point this week if you miss out on some this weekend.
Carry an umbrella with you if you're heading out this afternoon in case you get caught under one of these showers or storms.