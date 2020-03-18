SET UP:
Widespread rain and scattered thunderstorms will be moving back into Kentuckiana throughout the day as a warm front lifts north. Some of the storms could become strong or severe.
The threat is still conditional based on all the ingredients coming together at the right time. Therefore, the Storm Prediction center has place most of our area under a "marginal risk" for severe weather. Which is a level 1 out of 5.
MAIN THREATS:
The main threats are damaging winds, lightning and heavy rainfall, however an isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out with any stronger storm. The highest risk of strong to severe thunderstorms appears to be focused across southern Kentucky where there will be slightly higher instability. Rainfall totals by tomorrow morning with be over 1'' for much of the region with some locations seeing even higher amounts. Localized flooding will be possible.
INGREDIENTS
Instability is considered weak today, but that does not mean severe is completely off the table. It will likely be weak due to widespread rain developing across the region along with quite a few clouds. However, dew points will be increasing as the warm front lifts north. As many of you know, higher dew points are essential for any severe development. Dew points and instability will be higher in our southern communities during the afternoon - resulting in a higher chance for strong storms there.
We do have plenty of wind energy today due to enhanced winds in our atmosphere aloft. Winds will be gusty today even outside of storms. When storms are ongoing, bowing segments will be possible. These are storms that look like an archers bow that have the strongest winds within that arch and can create straight-line wind damage at the surface.
TIMING:
Scattered showers are beginning now and will increase/become more widespread over the next several hours. Showers and storms are most likely during the afternoon. Use the images of Advancetrak as a gauge to plan your day. Showers and storms will linger as the front gets stalled tonight, so it will continue to be wet at times even later tonight.
Additionally, there is another chance for strong to severe storms tomorrow. Hannah, Marc and Rick will have more information about that potential on WDRB News this afternoon and evening. We will also let you know if and when any storms do become severe. This includes on air, on social media and our weather app.