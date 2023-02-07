A few light showers continue to push their way across our area today, but this isn't where the bulk of our rainfall this week will end up coming from. That will arrive on Wednesday and heading into early Thursday.
While most of the widespread rain won't arrive until later in the day and heading into the evening, scattered showers will be present throughout Wednesday. The widespread rain arrives in the evening as a warm front lifts through our area. THis will bring some more moderate to heavy rainfall with it at times as well.
What I want you to notice along side the rainfall moving across our area is the wind gusts that could be moving through around the same time as well.
Winds will pick up speed overnight as the cold front comes closer to our area. All thee way to the point where the actual cold front passes through, wind gusts 45mph+ are definitely possible. We could see a Wind Advisory come into play by this time tomorrow for those potential wind gusts.
The morning commute might be a little bit of a tough one with the wind whipping around and rain still pushing out of our area, so you might want to give yourself some extra time to leave the house tomorrow morning.
While we do expect some pretty strong wind gusts, widespread severe weather isn't expected. While a rogue strong to severe warning could happen, we are lacking a lot of CAPE or storm energy. While there will be a little in our area when this moves through, there won't be nearly enough for any kind of widespread warnings.
The wind continues to be at a good speed through the afternoon on Thursday as temperatures start to fall down and our atmosphere begins to dry up.