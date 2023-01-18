Rain will continue to increase across our area as we head into this evening and tonight from West to East.
A warm front will continue to move through our area this afternoon and will increase our temperatures from South to North into the mid 50s by late this afternoon and tonight when rain and storms arrive.
Rain and storms increase from our West after sunset especially, favoring Southern Indiana to start off.
Rain becomes much more widespread the later we head into the night and overnight hours. A lot of this rain will be pretty heavy and constant at times, so a localized flash flood risk is possible.
Storms ramp up one last time along the actual cold front, bringing down more heavy rain in some areas with frequent thunder and lightning at times as well. Wind gusts will ramp up here along the front as well.
Rain totals will vary depending on location but many of us will likely get 1"+ of rain with higher amounts possible under the heaviest storms that roll through our area.
Severe Risk?
Our severe risk for this system does not look as favorable as the one last week did. However, the risk is still not zero. There's a potential for a couple stronger rogue storms to move through.
What we're really lacking is the storm energy, or CAPE available as these storms roll on in. With a lot of cloud cover and rain coming ahead of the main cold front overnight tonight, there will not be much storm energy available here at the surface.
What we will have a good amount of is wind energy. You may hear us call this wind shear on TV. This is wind speeds that help to tilt storms so they can sustain updrafts and downdrafts and continue their strength.
With all of that being said, our greatest "threat" for tonight will be the localized flooding risk, the strong wind gusts 45mph+, and lightning. While a brief spin-up can't be ruled out, it is not our biggest threat for tonight.