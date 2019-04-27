It's been a nice break from the rain. A one day break that is! More showers and a few storms are moving in from the west.
We will notice increasing clouds through the rest of the morning and early afternoon. Isolated and light showers are possible in our western counties by the early afternoon as well. It will become breezy this afternoon as well.
Scattered showers are more likely by the mid to late afternoon. Not everyone will see this rain. There is a potential for a few isolated storms. We do have plenty of wind energy to work with today, so we will be watching to make sure that storms do not get too strong. If they do - we will be sure to let you know.
Scattered showers and isolated storms will continue through this evening.
Coverage will decrease around sunset.
Bottom line - if you have plans this afternoon or evening - be aware of the potential for on and off rain. It has been so soggy this year, we should just always have the umbrella on hand.
Most of the rain should end around sunset, however some data suggests a few stray showers could linger until midnight or so.
We will dry up overnight and clouds will decrease as we move into Sunday! It will be another chilly morning.
Rain should be pretty light. Totals look to be less than 0.25 (and that would be at the most). If any storms develop, we could pick up isolated higher amounts.