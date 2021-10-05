After we had some very dense fog across portions of the area this morning, we cleared out some and have even seen some blue sky out there this afternoon combined with some high clouds. Those clouds will be on the increase this afternoon from the Southeast to Northwest as a low pressure sits to our South, pumping in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
Most of the day remains dry, but rain will be moving into the area this evening from South to North. That being said, the further South you are in our Kentucky counties, the earlier you'll see some scattered showers and storms.
Our far Southern Kentucky counties mostly South of the Parkways will begin to see some of these showers around sunset and shortly there after.
As these showers progress further to the Northwest, Louisville will eventually get a taste of some of them across the area further into the evening before midnight, likely around 9-11pm.
Wednesday
As we head further into the morning commute on Wednesday morning, expect more showers to be wreaking havoc heading out the door to work or to school.
Coming along with these showers and storms Wednesday comes some gusty winds, possibly 20-30mph.
Rain continues on and off through Wednesday evening and into Thursday when more widespread showers and storms will be likely once again.
When all said and done by the time we reach the end of Friday, most of the area can expect an additional 1-2" of rain across the area, with some areas seeing a little more or less depending on where the heaviest rain ends up the next few days.