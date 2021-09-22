If you compare walking out the door yesterday afternoon to this afternoon you'll notice that there is a massive difference in temperatures out there.
Temperatures oddly enough by the time we get into the afternoon will be dropping instead of rising due to cold air rushing in behind the cold front that moved through overnight. The rain that is moving through now is forming on the backside of the low pressure as it moves off to the Northeast. Let's talk about how long this will last.
As the low pressure continues to lift off to the Northeast, scattered light to moderate rainfall will continue to put a damper on your Wednesday early and mid-afternoon. Due to the upper-level Low, the rain isn't really moving in just one direction, but more circulating around the low pressure as it lifts off out of our area.
Showers eventually start to become more scattered instead of as widespread as we head into the late afternoon and early evening.
Most showers will move out of the area after sunset as we begin to dry out moving into the overnight hours tonight and heading into the early morning hours of our Thursday.
Speaking of the early morning hours of Thursday, grab a jacket because it's going to be a chilly and breezy start.
With temperatures in the upper 40s outside of the city, you'd already want to grab a jacket heading out the door that early, but to add on to the cooler temperatures, we've got gusty winds that will make it feel even cooler than that.
Yes, we could potentially see some areas with wind chills in the low 40s and maybe even a couple areas in the upper 30s (yes, you read that correctly). Winds rushing in behind the low pressure and the cold front will be gusting up to around 30-35 mph at times causing these temperatures to feel so chilly.