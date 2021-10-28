We have already seen a good bit of rain fall on our area today, and there is more on the way. Rain is still falling but as of 4 PM, most of our area has seen around a quarter of an inch of rain.
This same system that is dropping rain across our area today also brings rain tomorrow and Saturday. It's all one low pressure center; right now the center of that system is still west of us. The air rotates counter-clockwise around a low pressure center which is why the rain is moving from south to north through our area today.
Tonight as the wind slows down and you catch a break in the rain, some patchy dense fog may develop. You need moisture at the ground and calm wind with cooler surface air than than the air above us. All of those things could line up tonight, especially in places that saw more rain during the day.
The track of this low pressure center will likely bring it through our communities tomorrow or Saturday. As it move through, it will change the wind direction which will change the direction the rain moves.
Thursday night and Friday morning should be little bit of a lull in the rain. We won't see quite as much of it spread across the map, and the showers won't be quite as heavy as what we saw earlier in the day Thursday.
Until this low pressure center moves farther away from us, plan to hold on to a lot of these clouds and the cooler air. Temperatures won't move much until we see more sunshine and the wind shifts to a warmer source region.
By Friday evening we are on the other side of the low, so that's when the rain will get a little bit heavier again and spread across more of the map. The threat of severe weather or even thunderstorms is very low.
Saturday the rain and clouds won't clear out as fast as you would like. Drizzle will linger longer than the real rain does and the clouds even beyond that into Sunday morning. Saturday will still be cold and damp even though the rain chance is a little lower.
After that low pressure center moves on, most of you will have between half an inch and one inch of rain total.