Today will be the 7th day in a row now Louisville has gone without any measurable rainfall. Luckily enough for us, enough rain at the very beginning of the month has held us over for the most part in terms of drought, as we're only 0.10" short of our average amount of rainfall to date for September.
Still though, we could use some rain for the area after a week straight of being dry and it looks like mother nature will try and bring some to our area. The thing is, this rain chance is definitely not a slam dunk, but we will take what we can get.
By Monday morning, what we call an MCS, which is by definition, "a complex of thunderstorms which becomes organized on a scale larger than the individual thunderstorms, and normally persists for several hours or more" will be moving ahead of a cold front approaching Southern Indiana.
This front is what we like to call the forcing that could help bring some downpours to part of the area. However, there is still some things working against this rain. We have high pressure that is still situation down to our Southeast and as that MCS moves into higher surface pressure, storm energy will decrease. That means it will be harder for these storms to keep on trucking further into our area.
That rain moving in from our Northwest will likely dissipate pretty quickly as it approaches us and moves through the area Monday morning because of this. Areas most likely to see the rain and to see any heavier rain would be West and Northwest of Louisville before the rain starts to weaken its way on off as it moves through our area, especially the heavier rainfall aspect.
All in all, don't rely on Mother Nature to bring you rain for your yard. If you get some, great, but don't fully rely on it. Soon after by Tuesday and Wednesday we HEAT up with highs in the mid 90s!