After the front that moved through yesterday, we are staying dry through this afternoon, although cloud cover will still be prominent. Not to mention with winds coming out of the North, that it will be a little cooler as well and below average for our high temperature.
Thurby
Thursday many of us are planning on going out to the track for Thurby. Luckily what might help our rain chance at the track for Thurby a little bit is the fact that most races happen fairly early. With the first race starting at 12:45pm, we should still be dry then.
A few showers are expected to move into the area by early afternoon. These aren't very widespread, but a few will be scattered about.
By mid to late afternoon, we start to see more showers make their way into the area, some of which could come with a few heavy downpours.
The good news is, is that it looks like most of the widespread and heavier rain arrives later in the day and into the evening time. Still, if I were you, I'd plan on bringing in a poncho when heading to the track that morning, or plan on grabbing a seat under the awning just in case!
Oaks
Out of the three biggest days this week, that being Thurby, Oaks, and Derby, Oaks does look to have the best chance of seeing rain and storms throughout the day.
Low pressure will be moving right over our area starting on Friday morning and will provide ample moisture, combined with some storms as well through Friday.
If you plan on heading to Oaks, definitely have the poncho ready to go. It won't necessarily be an "all day" constant stratiform rainfall like we saw on Derby Day back in 2018, but you should definitely expect rounds of showers and a few storms on and off the entire time you're at the track.
Kentucky Derby
As many of us would love to know, what about Derby Day itself. Keep in mind we are still 3 days out, and some of the timing (which is key to this forecast by the way) will change some.
Rain chances for Derby day will depend a lot on how quickly that low pressure that is going to bring showers to Oaks day, moves off to the East and out of our area.
Most model data is starting to shift that low pressure off to the East a little quicker and through Saturday morning. It's likely you'll at least see a few lingering scattered, light showers across the area for the morning time, through maybe the first half of the day.
As that low pressure continues to move out of the area by Saturday afternoon, we could see these showers come to an end by the 2nd half of the day on Derby Day, when many people are actually arriving at the track. Temperatures will obviously be affected by this as well, with highs in the upper 60s near 70.
When all said and done, with most of the rain coming down on Friday, we should expect 1-1.5" of rain by Sunday.
The good news is that we are due for a very big warm-up with lots of sunshine heading into next week.
Summary
Again, a lot of this rain chance for Derby day is going to depend on how quick this low pressure will exit. Thursday we will see more showers move into the area through the late afternoon, and Oaks will be the wettest with rounds of showers and storms.
We aren't expecting Derby to be a washout, so O wouldn't plan for such right now, but showers will be in the area for at least part of Derby day, even if it's just the morning time. If you're heading to the track on Saturday, grab the poncho heading out, and you'll potentially be able to take it off later in the day.