Our cooling trend continues today and into this weekend, potentially even further. Temperatures climb back into the mid 50s tomorrow, but the evening is when showers start to move back into the area.
Most of the daytime will end up being dry, but a cold front approaches bringing in moisture by the evening.
Rain becomes more widespread moving into the overnight hours, with a few pockets of some more moderate to heavy rainfall possible, but most of this will end up on the lighter side.
The cold front swings through on Friday morning and continues to leave temperatures in the 40s for most of the day. The cold temperatures still don't really go anywhere heading into the weekend either as another system moves in, this time bringing us a chance for some snowflakes mixed in with some showers.
That system is still pretty far away, so we will narrow down more on the chance for any of the rain to switch over to snowflakes and the exact timing in the coming days as more data becomes available. Regardless, colder temperatures are still going to be the story for the near future and at least the next week to week and a half as below average temperatures continue to be very likely.