A more of a gloomy day in store for our Sunday on this holiday weekend. A low pressure to our Southeast is throwing some moisture toward our area and bringing in showers from East to West today.
Showers will slowly continue to move through our area through the rest of the morning hours, when they are most likely through the day.
The showers will still be hanging on into the afternoon as well, but they should start to break and become more scattered across our area by then.
Again, the rain should remain light, with a couple moderate pockets possible. None of this is going to come down in heavy buckets heading through the rest of the afternoon either, as we slowly start to see the showers give way to just more cloud cover heading into this evening.
When we look at potential rain totals, you can see that the general coverage is pretty small. The areas that could see the most rain out of this still look to be to our Southeast.
The good news is that all of this will be gone by the time we wake up for Memorial Day! We'll start out with some cloud cover Monday morning, but will see some sun as temperatures climb back into the low 80s for Memorial Day afternoon.