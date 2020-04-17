NOWCAST:
Low pressure will move into the Ohio River Valley throughout the day and drag a cold front through the region tonight. This is providing the rain chances for your Friday. Rain started earlier this morning and will continue to provide on and off rain showers throughout the rest of the afternoon, evening and even tonight across the area.
TIMING:
Showers are spreading from the NW to SE over the course of the day. Most of this rain will be light, but at times there will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain. Southern IN saw the rain first and it will end there first as it begins to move into our southern communities in KY. Rain will exit the area around 2-4 am as the front pushes through. Saturday will be much drier. Most of us will pick up around 0.25-0.50''. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage of rain today.
GUSTY WINDS:
Winds began to pick up in our KY communities this morning with gusts of 20-25 mph. Winds are likely to increase with gusts of 30-40 mph in central and southern KY as well. Winds will begin to relax this evening and tonight as the low pushes away from the area to the NE. Winds have been lighter and temperatures have been colder in our northern communities. Once the rain stops and clouds begin to clear - it will cold again tonight following the passage of the cold front....
COLD TONIGHT...AGAIN!
FREEZE WARNING: The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Freeze warning for Lawrence, Jackson and Jennings Counties from 12 am until 10 am EDT Saturday. Temperatures will be colder and likely sub-freezing in our northern communities with lighter winds throughout the day.
FROST ADVISORY: The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Frost Advisory, which is in effect from 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT/8 AM CDT/ Saturday. This includes Louisville and is mainly along and west of I-65. Lows tonight will drop into the lower to mid 30s which means widespread frost is possible.
PRECAUTIONS AND IMPACTS
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation if left uncovered and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.