Happy Sunday! With the Pegasus Parade being this afternoon Downtown, the forecast for today will be pretty important. Unfortunately, it does look like there will be some scattered showers and possibly a storm or two.
Showers begin to pop up in our Western counties after more clouds increase across our area around 12-1pm.
More pop-up showers and downpours begin to follow as we creep closer to the start of the Pegasus Parade at 3pm. It's not necessarily widespread, but there will likely be a good number of scattered showers moving through at that time. A few rumbles of thunder are possible as we have some limited instability.
The scattered showers continue to roll through the area through the mid afternoon and should begin to move out of our area by 6pm and thereafter.
It's important to keep in mind that rain isn't the only thing that could affect the parade this afternoon. We are also going to have some gusty winds today as well. Wind gusts up to 25-30mph or so could make it hard for some floats to fly along with some rain around the area.