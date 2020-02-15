It was a very cold Valentine’s day! Highs did not even reach 30 degrees at the airport yesterday! And today was another frosty and frigid morning. Temps bottomed out in the teens and there were even a few single digits once again.
However, things will be changing! Three things will be increasing today:
1. Temperatures
2. Winds
3. Clouds
You can see that out to the west there is a serious warming trend! Therefore, if you are over the cold...just wait a few hours! It will be milder by this afternoon.
As wind shift to the south and increase - it will help usher in warmer air. Winds will gust today up to 20 mph. Additionally, there will be more clouds moving into Kentuckiana through the day. By tonight, it looks mostly cloudy. This will keep temperatures warmer tonight/tomorrow morning as well! (Read this as *not as cold*)
Highs will be 20 degrees warmer than yesterday - in the upper 40s pushing 50 degrees!
And the temperatures will continue to go up over the next few days! We will be getting close to 60 degrees on Presidents' Day!
However, you may notice there is another dip in the temps midweek. #rollercoastertemps
That is because of our next system features a cold front. It will bring the return of rain Monday night into Tuesday. It will also drop temperatures through the day on Tuesday into Wednesday.