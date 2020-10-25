When you look at the forecast, you see chances for rain nearly every day this week. You can click here to check out the 7-day if you haven't seen the forecast recently. Having rain chances six days in a row does not mean you will see rain for six straight days, so let's break down generally where to expect rain in the next several days.
MONDAY
A line of rain sets up northwest of our WDRB communities Monday afternoon. It's tough to call this a "front," but a weak disturbance will try to push that rain through our area. Most of that should break apart while passing through here, but some of you (especially our western counties in Indiana) will get rain from this Monday night.
TUESDAY
Tuesday morning the showers from that line should wrap up by early afternoon. Most of the evening should be pretty dry. We include a rain chance on that day to let you know about that morning chance, but Tuesday night into Wednesday morning is your best chance at a few dry hours in the next six days.
WEDNESDAY
A low pressure center will be heading our way Thursday, but the timing of that continues to speed up. It looks more likely now that we will start to see rain in our area late Wednesday and that will continue into Thursday. That rain will move in from the south, so southern and central Kentucky will see the heavier rain Wednesday night. Wednesday morning and early afternoon should be fairly dry before that system reaches us.
THURSDAY
Thursday is tricky because so much depends on Tropical Storm Zeta. That storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall, but this forecast is nearly a week away. Once this storm enters the Gulf, we will be much more confident in what it brings to us. At the same time, there's an upper-level low pressure center positioned roughly in that same region at the end of this week, so it looks fairly likely we will get some rain from one or the other.
Rain is likely across our whole area from this system, but the track of the low is shifting slightly more toward the east. That means it would bring heavier rain to our southern communities. It's too early to be very specific about that, so keep checking the forecast in the next few days for updates on what Zeta means for the Ohio Valley.
By Friday the moisture from that system will be quickly moving out of our area. We may see a few showers left over in the morning, but we should dry out fairly quickly through the day.