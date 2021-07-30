If you are looking for a blog post that will promise you rain and tell you to stop watering your lawn, you've come to the wrong place. While there is a decent chance of rain this weekend for SOME of you, many folks will be disappointed. Let's look at what's going on so you know how to plan:
The first round of rain lines up for approach to our area early Saturday afternoon, but a lot of it breaks apart before it gets to us. A few showers in our northwestern communities are about all we should get from that first chance.
Overnight, while most of you are sound asleep, the better chance for rain arrives. That rain is most likely south of the Parkways (KY & BG) overnight between Saturday and Sunday. If you catch one of those storms with the heavy rain overnight, you could see more than half an inch of rain. The threat of severe weather here is incredibly low, but you might hear a few rumbles of thunder.
Louisville will be lucky to get half an inch of rain; a quarter of an inch or less looks more likely. Temper your expectations, folks. If you're in Louisville, you may not see a drop of rain all weekend. Don't yell at your local meteorologists on the internet when that happens :) We are telling you that's what's likely to happen.
This is a tricky setup and we need to see where that first batch of rain develops to have a better idea of the positioning of the second round.