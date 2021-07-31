It has now been 14 straight days in a row without legit measurable rainfall at the Louisville airport. Because of how much rain we saw earlier in the month, July will still go down as above average for rainfall total, but our yards are starting to get dry now since it has been two weeks since we've seen legit rain.
We have a rain chance for today, yes, but don't get your hopes up too much. This chance is still slim, and some areas still won't see any rainfall at all.
By early afternoon a few light to moderate showers start to approach the area from the Northwest, moving toward the Southeast.
These showers won't really end up being heavy, meaning if you do see the rain and get lucky, these aren't going to last very long and not a lot will come from them either.
The greatest chance of rain across the area will mostly be south of the Kentucky parkways. This area also has the greatest chance, (still not a large chance) of seeing some overnight storms along with some thunder and lightning.
Sunday will bring a cold front in from the North that will provide an even smaller chance for some afternoon showers, but more importantly will bring in cooler and drier air heading into the first half of the work week, something that we don't see very often for the month of August.
As I stated before, even if you are lucky enough to get some rain later on today and this evening, it won't be amounting to very much. Your lawn and plants are still going ot need to be watered over the next couple of days even if you do see the rain. rain totals will be less than .25" and in most cases will likely be only up to around .10". Rain chances aren't any better heading through the work week either, so keep the watering going this week.