After our blog post earlier this week about the anniversary of Hurricane Andrew, we have received some questions about this hurricane season. Most are along the lines of "has this been a slow start to the hurricane season" and "can we still expect the prediction of above-average activity?" So let's talk about the answers:
The last update from NOAA about their seasonal forecast came about two weeks ago, when they said they do still expect an above-average season. We need to keep some perspective, though. An "average" hurricane season (based on climatological data) is 14 named storms in the Atlantic basin, including 7 that become hurricanes, and 3 that are major hurricanes (category 3 or stronger). Climatologically (a.k.a. looking back at what has happened in the past) activity usually starts to increase in mid-August, the peak of hurricane season comes on September 10, and hurricane season continues through the end of November.
So far there have been three named storms this season (none of which were strong enough to become hurricanes), and the last Tropical Cyclone Advisory from the National Hurricane Center was issued July 3rd. That means it's been more than a month since there has been any tropical activity in the Atlantic basin. In the second linked post above, NOAA updated their forecast for the Atlantic tropical season on August 4. In that update "NOAA forecasters have slightly decreased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 60% (lowered from the outlook issued in May, which predicted a 65% chance). The likelihood of near-normal activity has risen to 30%." Translation: they slightly backed off the above-average forecast in favor of one near average, but forecasters emphasized that we are just getting into the time of hurricane season where activity starts to pick up.
In summary, yes this has been a slow start to Atlantic hurricane season, especially compared with the overly-active recent seasons. But we are just getting into the most active time of the year, and NOAA holds their prediction of an above average season. Keep in mind, their outlook is for storms that develop, NOT for landfalling storms. With that in mind, the next question is likely, "why?" Why has this season started slower than recent years and potentially slower than was expected? What will change in the next few weeks that causes activity to increase?
- Saharan dust is always the first factor forecasters look at when tropical development is inhibited. This is literally dirt from the Saharan desert that gets lofted into the atmosphere and blown over the ocean. With those particles in the air, less sunlight reaches the surface which keeps temperatures lower (land and sea).
- Ocean temperatures have been cooler than average for this time of year in the part of the Atlantic where tropical cyclones develop. There are signals those temperatures will increase in the next few weeks.
- Tropical Atlantic trade winds are too strong right now creating more wind shear in this area. Too much wind shear tears tropical cyclones apart. Again, there are signals the trade winds will weaken in the next few weeks, creating more favorable conditions for tropical development.
- La Niña is now predicted to stay active through December. La Niña also impacts the trade winds and ocean temperatures, so when one of these dominoes falls, it will take the others with it. This is one of the main reasons this season is predicted to be so active. Because of the changes La Niña brings to ocean temperatures and wind patterns, it usually brings a more active Atlantic hurricane season.
- The west African monsoon is active June through September, so it's active right now. Through September the wind pattern there will start to shift out of that monsoon (remember monsoon is a seasonal wind shift, not the rain which results from that shift).
As activity starts to pick up in the Atlantic, we will keep you informed here in the WDRB Weather blog. Any tropical cyclones that look like they could impact us will earn a mention in our forecasts on TV, too.